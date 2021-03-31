Verition Fund Management LLC Buys New Shares in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 32,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,121,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. FMR LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Diageo by 36.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 344,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,361,000 after buying an additional 91,597 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Diageo by 81.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 6,632 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 23.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 133,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,443,000 after buying an additional 25,459 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Diageo during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.33.

DEO traded down $1.31 on Wednesday, reaching $164.74. The company had a trading volume of 11,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,600. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.52 and a 200-day moving average of $153.92. The company has a market capitalization of $96.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Diageo plc has a one year low of $120.12 and a one year high of $170.39.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $1.5348 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

