Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Issues FY 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) updated its FY 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.20-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $842.8-877.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $853.7 million.

VRNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Verint Systems from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verint Systems from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Verint Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Shares of Verint Systems stock traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $45.52. The company had a trading volume of 39,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,356. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $17.53 and a 1 year high of $52.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.77 and a 200-day moving average of $55.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26.

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,388,683. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

