Verge (XVG) One Day Volume Tops $51.19 Million

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 31st. Verge has a total market cap of $717.25 million and approximately $51.19 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0436 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Verge has traded 34.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.91 or 0.00325835 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000090 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003471 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004100 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000792 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,441,288,149 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

