Velocity Acquisition Corp. Units’ Quiet Period Set To End on April 5th (OTCMKTS:VELOU)

Velocity Acquisition Corp. Units’ (OTCMKTS:VELOU) quiet period will expire on Monday, April 5th. Velocity Acquisition Corp. Units had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 23rd. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of VELOU opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. Velocity Acquisition Corp. Units has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. Units Company Profile

There is no company description available for Velocity Acquisition Corp.

