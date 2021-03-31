Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology candidate VB-111, is a gene-based biologic which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. It is also developing VB-201, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment psoriasis and ulcerative colitis. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VBLT. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Vascular Biogenics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vascular Biogenics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.85.

VBLT opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. Vascular Biogenics has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $3.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $93.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 61.77% and a negative net margin of 2,692.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the fourth quarter valued at about $421,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 184.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 35,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

