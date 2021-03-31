Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Holdings Boosted by Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,893 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 3.1% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of VBR traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.29. 35,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,126. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $80.01 and a twelve month high of $173.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.72.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

