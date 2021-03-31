Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Trading Down 0%

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)’s share price dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $82.30 and last traded at $82.44. Approximately 3,178,833 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 3,569,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.46.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.67 and a 200-day moving average of $82.96.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.