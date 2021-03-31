Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,889 shares during the quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

VNQ stock remained flat at $$92.42 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,757,939. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.70. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $63.27 and a one year high of $93.20.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

