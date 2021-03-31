Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Increased by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 174,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 3.1% of Apella Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 68,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,592,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 178,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,961,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter.

VWO stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.99. 396,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,994,354. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $32.26 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.41.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

