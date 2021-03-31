Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,543,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,503 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $127,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 48,699,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,440,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,179 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,800,000 after buying an additional 3,907,111 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,193,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,002,000 after buying an additional 2,319,004 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 16,176,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,586,000 after buying an additional 265,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $730,152,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.87. 179,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,994,354. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.41.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

