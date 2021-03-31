Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 32,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period.

VIG traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.36. 35,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,558,308. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.74. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $148.41.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

