Value And Income Trust Plc (VIN.L) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.90 (LON:VIN)

Value And Income Trust Plc (VIN.L) (LON:VIN) announced a dividend on Friday, November 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON VIN opened at GBX 221 ($2.89) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £99.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 220.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 192.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.42. Value And Income Trust Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 148 ($1.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 288 ($3.76).
About Value And Income Trust Plc (VIN.L)
