Value And Income Trust Plc (VIN.L) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.90 (LON:VIN)

Value And Income Trust Plc (VIN.L) (LON:VIN) announced a dividend on Friday, November 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON VIN opened at GBX 221 ($2.89) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £99.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 220.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 192.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.42. Value And Income Trust Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 148 ($1.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 288 ($3.76).

About Value And Income Trust Plc (VIN.L)

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

