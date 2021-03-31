Valliance Asset Management Ltd Invests $19.91 Million in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Valliance Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $19,905,000. SEA makes up approximately 42.3% of Valliance Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in SEA by 431.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SE stock traded up $10.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,536,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $73.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.91 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $240.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.59. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $40.41 and a 1-year high of $285.00.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SE. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

SEA Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

