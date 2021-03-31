Utrust (UTK) Trading Up 7.2% Over Last Week

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 31st. One Utrust token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Utrust has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. Utrust has a market cap of $267.89 million and $16.71 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00020846 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00048799 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.80 or 0.00636385 BTC.

LATOKEN (LA) traded 5,941.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00018601 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00067656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00026405 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Utrust Profile

Utrust is a token. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Utrust Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

