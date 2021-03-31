US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Insider Andrew E. Iacobucci Sells 1,478 Shares

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $54,686.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,267,949. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of US Foods stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,686,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,743. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of -59.67 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $41.23.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in US Foods by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new position in US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in US Foods by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

