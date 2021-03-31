US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Insider Andrew E. Iacobucci Sells 1,478 Shares

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $54,686.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,267,949. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of US Foods stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,686,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,743. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of -59.67 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $41.23.
US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.
About US Foods
US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
