US Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

US Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 403,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 48,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 668,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,161,000 after buying an additional 8,032 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 264,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,946,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avenue 1 Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,238,000.

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.40. 7,905,616 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.29. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

