US Financial Advisors LLC Takes $9.11 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

US Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,109,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.7% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,710,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,379,000 after acquiring an additional 102,758 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,320,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,638,000 after acquiring an additional 43,422 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,501,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,511,000 after acquiring an additional 263,365 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,161,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,421,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,985,000 after acquiring an additional 95,761 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.68. 19,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,821. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.17. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $123.11 and a 52 week high of $226.33.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

