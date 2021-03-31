US Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

US Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 20,815 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 585.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 61,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 52,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12-month low of $14.63 and a 12-month high of $63.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.01 and its 200-day moving average is $40.60.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $554.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.93 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Cheesecake Factory news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $233,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,787.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cheesecake Factory Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.