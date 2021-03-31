US Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

US Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

JNJ traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $164.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,316,174. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $125.50 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

