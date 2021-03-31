US Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $322,000 Investment in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

US Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,601 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,974 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 40.1% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 681 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,852 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,596 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Shares of BUD stock traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $63.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.67 and its 200-day moving average is $63.19. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $37.93 and a fifty-two week high of $72.41. The company has a market capitalization of $127.21 billion, a PE ratio of -171.81, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

BUD has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, February 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.