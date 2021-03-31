Urus (URUS) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.43 Million

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One Urus coin can currently be bought for about $16.62 or 0.00027907 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Urus has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. Urus has a total market capitalization of $7.81 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Urus alerts:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded up 685,383.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00062403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.33 or 0.00307800 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006886 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $502.64 or 0.00843924 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00047376 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.21 or 0.00080946 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00031342 BTC.

Urus Profile

Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

Buying and Selling Urus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Urus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Urus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Urus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Urus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.