Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,300 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the February 28th total of 155,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut Urban One from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of UONE stock opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $250.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. Urban One has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $54.16.

In other news, major shareholder Eric Semler purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $830,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban One in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Urban One in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Urban One in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Urban One by 188.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares during the period. 0.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

