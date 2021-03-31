Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Down 6.6%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)’s stock price was down 6.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.83 and last traded at $2.85. Approximately 63,298 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,386,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $2.00 to $2.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (up previously from $3.60) on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

The company has a market cap of $598.30 million, a PE ratio of -34.88 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average is $1.21.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Analysts forecast that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 398.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 36,633 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 5.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 423,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Uranium Energy by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,470,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 761,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 22.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uranium Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.