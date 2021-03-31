Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $58.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.52% from the company’s previous close.

UPLD has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Upland Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.89.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Shares of UPLD stock opened at $46.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.27.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.45. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 23.40% and a positive return on equity of 15.94%. Analysts forecast that Upland Software will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,514,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,745,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $349,788.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,988,232.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 265,001 shares of company stock valued at $13,289,812. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPLD. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Upland Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Upland Software by 17.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Upland Software by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Upland Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Upland Software by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.