Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,504 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2,720.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. 82.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.45.

NYSE UHS opened at $136.19 on Wednesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.28 and a 12 month high of $143.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.82.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.01%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

