United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.37

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.37 and last traded at $35.87, with a volume of 682 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.07.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.34. The stock has a market cap of $883.06 million, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.15.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $280.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.50 million. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. Research analysts predict that United Fire Group, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.56%.

In other news, Director Scott L. Carlton sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $33,959.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,439.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in United Fire Group by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 196,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 47,306 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in United Fire Group by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 9,378 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the third quarter valued at about $2,218,000. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

About United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS)

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

