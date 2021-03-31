United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 5,145 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,145 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $19,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 30,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 221,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,711,000 after acquiring an additional 11,185 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 148,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after acquiring an additional 52,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Shares of XPO opened at $124.06 on Wednesday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.82 and a twelve month high of $131.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $3,182,737.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,904,331.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 83,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.88, for a total transaction of $10,211,228.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,705,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,787,216.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,255 shares of company stock valued at $34,173,588 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.82.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

Further Reading: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.