United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $10.70 Million Stock Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 162,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,749 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $10,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CBSH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

In related news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 9,023 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $723,103.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,119,397.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $343,757.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,453,288.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 112,282 shares of company stock worth $8,172,628 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $77.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.30 and its 200-day moving average is $67.18. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.77 and a 12 month high of $83.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $344.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.79%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

