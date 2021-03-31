United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Grows Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 746,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $14,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 30.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $22.36 on Wednesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.85. The company has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.58.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.