United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Cuts Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,397 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $20,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 8,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,000. Finally, Mork Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $134.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $120.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.74. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $104.52 and a one year high of $137.07.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

