United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys 26,630 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,815 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,630 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $18,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,557,012,000 after buying an additional 1,217,637 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in salesforce.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,846,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,193,453,000 after purchasing an additional 876,975 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in salesforce.com by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,084 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,492,164 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,779,881,000 after purchasing an additional 599,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,614,737 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,249,448,000 after purchasing an additional 101,177 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $210.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.36. The company has a market cap of $193.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $130.04 and a 12-month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Nord/LB cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.03.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,707.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $259,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,353,980.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,730 shares of company stock worth $14,404,373. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

