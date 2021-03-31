United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys 155,244 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 789,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,244 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.76% of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF worth $20,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 743.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,472 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 26,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period.

Shares of SPMB opened at $25.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.40. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.88 and a one year high of $27.00.

