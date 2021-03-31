United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 1,126 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $13,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

ROP stock opened at $403.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $405.61. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $290.00 and a twelve month high of $455.72. The firm has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upgraded Roper Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $410.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Roper Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $428.22.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.