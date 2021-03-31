United Bank Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

United Bank raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 0.3% of United Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. United Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Visa by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its position in Visa by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,899 shares of company stock worth $16,111,567 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.36.

V opened at $211.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.35 and a 200 day moving average of $206.71. The company has a market cap of $413.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.60 and a 12 month high of $228.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

