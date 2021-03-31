United Bank Grows Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 97.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,122 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the period. United Bank’s holdings in eBay were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $169,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,855 shares of company stock worth $2,063,882. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY opened at $60.32 on Wednesday. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.30 and a 52-week high of $64.85. The stock has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

