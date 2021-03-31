United Bank Buys 551 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

United Bank grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. United Bank’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.83.

MMC stock opened at $121.52 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.95 and a twelve month high of $122.00. The company has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.40.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.91%.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

