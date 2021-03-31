uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Shares Gap Up to $29.24

Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.24, but opened at $31.35. uniQure shares last traded at $31.36, with a volume of 4,607 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of uniQure from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of uniQure from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.53 and its 200-day moving average is $39.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.19.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. uniQure had a negative net margin of 2,738.33% and a negative return on equity of 59.64%. Analysts predict that uniQure will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $27,814.13. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,294.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christian Klemt sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $37,128.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,971. 2.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in uniQure by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

