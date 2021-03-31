Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UN01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($27.65) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.50 ($39.41) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €27.64 ($32.52).

ETR UN01 opened at €31.04 ($36.52) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €30.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €28.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Uniper has a fifty-two week low of €21.14 ($24.87) and a fifty-two week high of €31.94 ($37.58). The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion and a PE ratio of 29.40.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

