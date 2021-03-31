Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Position Increased by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,139,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,977 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,582,497 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,370,608,000 after buying an additional 84,102 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,165,846 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,283,851,000 after buying an additional 93,789 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,594,366 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,164,859,000 after buying an additional 196,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,297,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,103,003,000 after buying an additional 509,251 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

NYSE UNP traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $221.97. The stock had a trading volume of 19,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,276. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $132.50 and a 1 year high of $223.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.24. The company has a market capitalization of $148.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.56.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.