Unilever’s (ULVR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a buy rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,550 ($59.45) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Unilever from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 4,550 ($59.45) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,544.55 ($59.37).

Shares of LON:ULVR opened at GBX 4,071 ($53.19) on Tuesday. Unilever has a 1 year low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The company has a market cap of £107.04 billion and a PE ratio of 16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,932.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,383.93.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a GBX 37.60 ($0.49) dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous dividend of $37.46. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 0.64%.

In related news, insider John Rishton Cha purchased 1,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,951 ($51.62) per share, with a total value of £49,624.56 ($64,834.81).

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

