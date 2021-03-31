UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.30-7.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.793-1.803 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UniFirst from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and set a $248.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $205.67.

NYSE UNF opened at $222.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 1.03. UniFirst has a twelve month low of $132.60 and a twelve month high of $258.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.57.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The textile maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $446.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.79 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.25%. Analysts expect that UniFirst will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.03%.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

