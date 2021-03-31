Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 451,038 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 3,989,694 shares.The stock last traded at $18.49 and had previously closed at $17.90.
The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.78 and its 200 day moving average is $14.88.
Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%.
Under Armour Company Profile (NYSE:UA)
Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.
