Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 451,038 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 3,989,694 shares.The stock last traded at $18.49 and had previously closed at $17.90.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.78 and its 200 day moving average is $14.88.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,037,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,444,000 after buying an additional 357,928 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile (NYSE:UA)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

