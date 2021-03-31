ULURU Inc. (OTCMKTS:ULUR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ULURU Inc. (OTCMKTS:ULUR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Shares of ULUR opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. ULURU has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.50.
ULURU Company Profile
Recommended Story: Balance Sheet
Receive News & Ratings for ULURU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ULURU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.