ULURU Inc. (OTCMKTS:ULUR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ULURU Inc. (OTCMKTS:ULUR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of ULUR opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. ULURU has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.50.

ULURU Inc, a specialty medical technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes a range of wound care and muco-adhesive film products based on its patented Nanoflex and OraDisc technologies in the United States and internationally. The company provides Altrazeal, a transforming powder dressing that is used for the treatment of various wounds, such as partial thickness burns, donor sites, and surgical and traumatic wounds, as well as chronic wounds, including diabetic foot, venous leg, and pressure ulcers.

