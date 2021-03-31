Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 77.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 64,190 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,875,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,600,000 after buying an additional 96,339 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,000,000 after purchasing an additional 21,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 147,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,461,000 after purchasing an additional 16,812 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $362,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Aliski sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.01, for a total value of $1,117,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,908,128.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,245 shares of company stock worth $12,307,304 over the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RARE stock opened at $112.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of -25.53 and a beta of 2.19. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.51 and a fifty-two week high of $179.65.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RARE shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

