UBS Group Lowers Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target to $560.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $588.00 to $560.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.04% from the company’s previous close.

TMO has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.45.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $451.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $270.40 and a 12-month high of $532.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $463.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $469.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.55 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $1,674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

