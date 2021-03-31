Ubex Market Cap Reaches $7.01 Million (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One Ubex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Ubex has a total market cap of $7.01 million and $4.07 million worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ubex has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ubex

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,961,564,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,343,945,628 tokens. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Token Trading

