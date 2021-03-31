U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Morgan Stanley

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.26% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Stephens cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Xpress Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.29.
Shares of USX stock opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $591.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1,186.81 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average is $8.38. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $12.05.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 297.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 327.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 13,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the third quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.03% of the company’s stock.
U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile
U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.
