U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Morgan Stanley

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Stephens cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Xpress Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

Get U.S. Xpress Enterprises alerts:

Shares of USX stock opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $591.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1,186.81 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average is $8.38. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $12.05.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.43 million. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 297.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 327.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 13,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the third quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.