U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 870.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 102,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 91,732 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 40,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 24,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on USB. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.24.

NYSE USB opened at $55.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.01. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $57.02. The company has a market capitalization of $83.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

