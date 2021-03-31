Tyman plc (LON:TYMN) Announces GBX 4 Dividend

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

TYMN stock opened at GBX 377.50 ($4.93) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 351.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 314.73. Tyman has a fifty-two week low of GBX 139.80 ($1.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 389 ($5.08). The company has a market capitalization of £740.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Tyman from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 380 ($4.96) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered fenestration and access solutions to the door and window industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

