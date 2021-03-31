Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TYL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 1,098.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,927,000 after acquiring an additional 528,975 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 1,042.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 421,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,072,000 after acquiring an additional 384,179 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,783,000 after acquiring an additional 51,546 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,704,000 after purchasing an additional 21,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 454,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,481,000 after purchasing an additional 17,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

TYL opened at $414.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 91.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $437.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $414.49. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.38 and a fifty-two week high of $479.79.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $283.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.39 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total value of $327,521.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,923.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.40, for a total value of $6,996,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 107,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,255,999.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,211 shares of company stock valued at $26,287,848. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.50.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

